argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.21. argenx has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of argenx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.