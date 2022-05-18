Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director William Beargie Buys 25,000 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 415,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

