Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

In other news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 40,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 406,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

