Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARDS stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

