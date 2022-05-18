Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ARDS stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.