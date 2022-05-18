Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00.

ANET stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

