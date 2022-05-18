Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00.
ANET stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
