Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

