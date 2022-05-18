Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.06. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.90% and a negative net margin of 569.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

