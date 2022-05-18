Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,721 shares of company stock worth $15,049,569 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:ARW traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.77. The company had a trading volume of 883,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,542. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
