Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Antonio J. Viana Sells 20,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,308.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arteris stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
About Arteris (Get Rating)
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arteris (AIP)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.