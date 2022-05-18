Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Antonio J. Viana Sells 20,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,308.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $3,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

