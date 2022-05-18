Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAWH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 29,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.