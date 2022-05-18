Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Critical Survey

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -23.42% N/A -5.36% Highlands REIT -31.07% -3.73% -2.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.25 -$267.01 million ($9.51) -0.61 Highlands REIT $28.63 million 5.26 -$13.05 million N/A N/A

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.96, indicating that its share price is 1,296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.84%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Highlands REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Highlands REIT (Get Rating)

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

