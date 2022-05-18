Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 4,136

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.98) to GBX 5,940 ($73.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.13) to GBX 6,100 ($75.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($61.02) to GBX 4,625 ($57.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($62.25) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,350.11 ($65.95).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 3,949 ($48.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,644.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,312.35. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,695 ($45.55) and a one year high of GBX 6,572 ($81.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

