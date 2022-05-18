Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Lowered to GBX 4,136

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.13) to GBX 6,100 ($75.20) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,279.20.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of ASHTY traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $184.12 and a 1 year high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.