Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Aspen Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

