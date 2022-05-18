Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) CEO Nicole Sandford Purchases 98,000 Shares

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at $103,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 102.03% and a negative net margin of 485.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 509,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 483,113 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

