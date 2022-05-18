Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) CEO Nicole Sandford Purchases 98,000 Shares

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at $103,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 102.03% and a negative net margin of 485.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
