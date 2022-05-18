Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

