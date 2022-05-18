ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.50.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

