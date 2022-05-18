Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BWS Financial

Research analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASRT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.61. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

