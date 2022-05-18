Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BWS Financial

Research analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ASRT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of ASRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.61. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.