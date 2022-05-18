Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assure has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

