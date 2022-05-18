AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.44) to £115 ($141.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.77) to £120 ($147.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AZN traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 321,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

