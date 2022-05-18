Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 million, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

