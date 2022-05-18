Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 21,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $182.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.29.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athersys will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

