Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,961. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,624,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 339,060 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

