Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATHA shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.25.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

