Atlanticus Holdings Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Atlanticus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%.

ATLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $91.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.