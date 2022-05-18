Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATLKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 160 to SEK 168.75 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 168.75 to SEK 142 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $114.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.30.

ATLKY opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.67. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

