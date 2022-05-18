Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $329.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

