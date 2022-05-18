Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.56.

TEAM stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.04.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

