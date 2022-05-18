ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 181,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.63 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.86%.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

