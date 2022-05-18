ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATSAF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

