ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Lowered to C$53.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATSAF. TD Securities decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ATSAF traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

