Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of AUUDW stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.79.
