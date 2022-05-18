AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $699.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

