Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH):

5/13/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

5/4/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

5/4/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00.

4/28/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

4/28/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/31/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

