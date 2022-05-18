Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH):

5/13/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

5/4/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

5/4/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00.

4/28/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

4/28/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/31/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.