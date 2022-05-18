Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 4,426,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,183. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,367,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $25,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 305,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.