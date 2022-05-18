Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter.
