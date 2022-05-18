AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Announces Earnings Results

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

