Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AVTX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 834,000 shares of company stock worth $598,610 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

