Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.83. Avalon GloboCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 628.59% and a negative return on equity of 372.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter valued at $139,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

