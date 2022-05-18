Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Update

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. Avaya has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Barclays cut Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.