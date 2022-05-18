Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 12,036 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 132,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

