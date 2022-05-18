AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st.

AVPT stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $898.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

