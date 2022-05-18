AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 701,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.76. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in AvePoint by 192.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

