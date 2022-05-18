AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 16.90.

AvidXchange stock opened at 7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 5.95 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 8.04 and a 200-day moving average of 12.80.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

