Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Sells $335,588.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AVA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. 639,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,871. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $84,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

