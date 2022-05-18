Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Insider Mohamed Lazzouni Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) insider Mohamed Lazzouni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,090.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Aware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

