Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

