Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

