Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

